Ryanair needs to compensate passengers for cancelled flights...

A court decision on 26 December ruled in favour to compensate two passengers whose flights were cancelled due to Ryanair staff being on strike.

The court ruled that the Irish airline will need to compensate the two Dutch passengers.

The ‘noose around Ryanair is tightening’, Test Achats, a Belgian customer protection organisation said in response to the court decision.

The two complainants, whose flight between Charleroi and Santander was cancelled on 22 July 2018, were represented by Dutch bureau Aviclaim.

Ryanair has always refused to compensate passengers affected by cancelled flights as a result of staff strikes, arguing those circumstances are “extraordinary”.

However, that argument was dismissed by the Charleroi court. “The strike is inherent to Ryanair’s activity,” the ruling explains.

Ryanair was therefore ordered to pay the sum of 500 euro each as compensation to the two passengers.

Test Achats is calling on all the Ryanair customers affected by the airlines strikes on 25 – 26 July, 10 August and 28 September in 2018 to freely join its collective action to receive compensation for all affected.

The Brussels Times