 
Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
    Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Satellite image of bushfire smoke over Eastern Australia taken in November 2019 by the The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Smoke from the fires in Australia reached Brazil on Tuesday, a private meteorological company called MetSul has confirmed.

    The meteorological company published a tweet on Tuesday morning confirming that subtle signs of smoke from the fires in Australia had been spotted in the atmosphere over Porto Alegre, the capital of the State of Rio Grande do Sul.

    On Wednesday morning, the meteorological company tweeted again, confirming that a satellite image showed the presence of smoke from the fires in Australia covering an extensive area in South America, including parts of Argentina, Uraguay and Rio Grande do Sul and Cone Sul in Brazil.

    The company reiterated, however, that the smoke does not provide any health risks and that its only effect, for the time being, is on the colour of the sky.

    Previously, the Chile Meteorological Service confirmed in a tweet on Monday that smoke from the Australian bushfires had been transported across the Pacific Ocean to Chile and Argentina.

    Burning since September, the fires in Australia have devastated the island, leaving millions of animals dead or burned and taking the lives of 24 people.

    According to satellite imagery by Copernicus Management Emergency Services, nearly one-third of Kangaroo Island, a popular tourist destination attracting up to 14,000 visitors every year, has burned.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

