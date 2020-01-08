Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil

Satellite image of bushfire smoke over Eastern Australia taken in November 2019 by the The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Smoke from the fires in Australia reached Brazil on Tuesday, a private meteorological company called MetSul has confirmed.
The meteorological company published a tweet on Tuesday morning confirming that subtle signs of smoke from the fires in Australia had been spotted in the atmosphere over Porto Alegre, the capital of the State of Rio Grande do Sul.
TEMPO | Tempo abriu em Porto Alegre, mas presença de fumaça da Austrália no céu é quase imperceptível, a despeito do satélite mostrar que há fumaça na atmosfera sobre a Grande Porto Alegre. Parte da pluma que está aqui tem menor densidade. No pôr do sol, talvez, se veja melhor. pic.twitter.com/6zGuDj9Pde
On Wednesday morning, the meteorological company tweeted again, confirming that a satellite image showed the presence of smoke from the fires in Australia covering an extensive area in South America, including parts of Argentina, Uraguay and Rio Grande do Sul and Cone Sul in Brazil.
The company reiterated, however, that the smoke does not provide any health risks and that its only effect, for the time being, is on the colour of the sky.