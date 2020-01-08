 
More Belgian employees receive a company car
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Latest News:
Sarkozy corruption trial set for October...
Lifeless body of young boy found in landing...
Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police...
Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce...
Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Sarkozy corruption trial set for October
    Lifeless body of young boy found in landing gear of plane in Paris airport
    Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case
    Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce equality plan
    Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December
    Theo Francken will not have to explain controversial remarks about deporting criminals in Parliament
    Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead
    More Belgian employees receive a company car
    Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur
    Central banks running out of ammunition to fight crises, BoE Governor warns
    Free cards for Brussels transport network distributed ahead of ticket price hike
    Knokke mayor under investigation for conflict of interest in land sale
    Wallonia introduces free cervical cancer screenings
    Flemish hospitals post ‘very good’ results after round of surprise inspections
    Record number of drugs seizures in Belgium in 2019
    5 police officers on horseback sanctioned for refusing to step through horse urine
    Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil
    Householder shoots alleged burglar dead
    Armoured Belgian anti-tank vehicles unable to fire anti-tank ammunition
    Far-right and right-wing parties set for exponential growth in Flanders, new survey suggests
    View more

    More Belgian employees receive a company car

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    © Belga

    Last year, companies in Belgium registered a record number of 315,557 new cars.

    That is almost 22.000, or 7 % more than in 2018, exceeding the 300,000 mark for the first time in the Belgian company car market.

    The share of company cars in Belgian car sales rose from 53% to 57% last year. This is the fifth increase in a row. In 2019, one-third more new company cars were registered than five years ago.

    “The economy is still going well,” says Karl Schuybroek, Renault spokesman to De Tijd.

    “Companies are constantly renewing their fleet. They buy differently, but not less.”

    There is no unique explanation for the continuous growth in the popularity of the company car. The automotive sector points to the favourable economic climate. More and more companies are offering their employees a ‘cafeteria plan’ or mobility budget. A company car is often part of the package, reports New Mobility.

    That means: employees give up wages or a thirteenth month in exchange for a fiscally friendly company car. “The company car is democratized,” says Michel Martens of the automotive importers’ Febiac. The company car is no longer the exclusive privilege of the top management.  “The lower management and the workers are now also entitled to it.”

    Legislative influence

    The trend toward more commercial vehicles goes against legislative proposals. Before the elections, several political parties launched ideas to tackle the fiscally advantageous regime. Or to speed up the greening of the Belgian car fleet by encouraging the purchase of low-emission company cars.

    For the time being, these plans do not influence the popularity of company cars. The Michel government already made the company car less attractive by limiting its deductibility. But that lower deduction has not encouraged companies to offer fewer company cars. “They opt for other types, such as smaller cars or a different type of motorization,” says Peetermans.

    The possibilities to convert a company car fiscally advantageous into wages or alternatives have also had limited success.

    Environment

    The environmental impact of company cars is an issue under ongoing debate. Opinions are divided about whether more private kilometers are driven by company car or not. Last year, the Federal Planning Bureau stated that abolishing the salary car would reduce CO2 and NOx emissions by 2,7 percent.

    A company car registered in 2019 emits an average of 119,3 grams of CO2 per kilometer. For a private vehicle, this is 123,9 grams. 2,3 percent of the company cars registered in 2019 are electric; for private vehicles, this is only 0,7 percent.

    Despite the increase in the number of company cars, the overall car sales in Belgium stagnated at 550,000 vehicles last year. While the fleet market is running at full speed, the sales to private individuals in particular decreased.

    This was mainly due to the high uncertainty among car buyers. Due to the introduction of low-emission zones and the imminent ban on diesel in cities, many private individuals have doubts about the choice of a new car.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job