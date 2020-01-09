Anthrax procedure launched after white powder found in Wallonia

Envelopes containing the unidentified white powder were discovered in ministerial offices in Namur and Jambes. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Anthrax proceedings were launched on Thursday morning after envelopes containing unidentified white powder were discovered in several ministerial offices in Wallonia.

The first envelope was discovered in the office of Valérie De Bue (MR), located on Rue des Brigades d’Irlande in Namur, writes RTBF.

Subsequently, several more envelopes were uncovered in different ministerial offices across the city of Namur, including the office of Jean-Luc Crucke (MR) on Chaussée de Louvain, and the town of Jambes.

Police and firefighters arrived quickly at the different locations and anthrax proceedings were immediately launched, meaning that anybody who made contact with the suspicious envelopes was taken into isolation.

Around 50 people were evacuated from the different locations, according to RTL info.

Members of the Walloon government are currently meeting for the weekly council of ministers.