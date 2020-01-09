 
Belgian banks unite to improve ATM distribution
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
    Belgian banks unite to improve ATM distribution

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    The first new ATMs will appear on the streets from mid-2021. Credit: Pxhere

    The four major Belgian banks (Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC) have announced that they will join forces to create a common network of ATMs in Belgium.

    The move is a response to changing consumer behaviour regarding the use of cash, Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC announced on Wednesday in a press release.

    The banks aim to work towards a “more balanced distribution of ATMs while significantly increasing the possibilities for depositing cash”. This joint initiative is also open to other banks that have a network of cash dispensers.

    The first new ATMs will appear on the streets from mid-2021.

    The Brussels Times

