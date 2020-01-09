Belgian banks unite to improve ATM distribution...

The first new ATMs will appear on the streets from mid-2021. Credit: Pxhere

The four major Belgian banks (Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC) have announced that they will join forces to create a common network of ATMs in Belgium.

The move is a response to changing consumer behaviour regarding the use of cash, Belfius, BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC announced on Wednesday in a press release.

The banks aim to work towards a “more balanced distribution of ATMs while significantly increasing the possibilities for depositing cash”. This joint initiative is also open to other banks that have a network of cash dispensers.

The first new ATMs will appear on the streets from mid-2021.

