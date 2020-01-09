 
Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
Latest News:
Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric...
House prices increased four times faster than inflation...
‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature...
Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal...
Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
    Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal
    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
    Most wanted couple to be extradited to Belgium after 23 years on the run
    Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels
    AB InBev reveals plan to run breweries on renewable energy
    Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Belgium on Friday
    Unique experiment sees Belgian researchers going to BDSM club to break taboo
    Belgian man faces jail time in US for cheating charities
    ‘Irresponsibly’ leaked document sparks speculation on incoming federal government
    Ryanair to transfer 28 staff from Brussels to other airports
    Belgian banks unite to improve ATM distribution
    ‘No more sign of winter weather’ in January in Belgium
    Anthrax procedure launched after white powder found in Wallonia
    Belgians borrow 17% more from the bank to buy a new car
    The hidden cost of dying in Brussels 
    De Lijn drivers caught short of toilet facilities
    View more

    Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    The maps provides a theoretical estimate of the journey times between different locations across Brussels. Credit: @Lanomadesed/Twitter

    A series of tweets published by a Brussels bicycle courier have revealed a number of different maps showing estimated cycle times between different locations in Brussels.

    According to the first map posted on Twitter on Friday, it takes a cyclist 12 minutes to cycle from Parc du Cinquentenaire to Gare du Nord, 58 minutes to cycle from the Atomium to Observatoire and around 46 minutes to cycle from UCLouvain to Gare du Midi.

    Since the first map surfaced online, a series of other tweets revealing similar maps for the different Brussels communes have appeared on the same Twitter account.

    Importantly, however, the individual behind the twitter posts explains that the indicated times are only theoretical. There are many factors, such as how fast one peddles, how many red lights one crosses and if the bicycle being used is electric that will change the journey times.

    In terms of methodology, the journey times are an average of the times taken to cycle in both directions “because, yes, Brussels isn’t flat, in case you haven’t noticed,” a tweet explained. Google Maps were also used to help calculate the average journey times.

    The courier reportedly was inspired to create the maps after seeing that the French daily, Le Parisien, had published similar maps showing estimated bicycle travel times between different destinations in Paris during the recent transport strikes, New Mobility reports.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job