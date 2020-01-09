 
Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
Thursday, 09 January, 2020
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 

    Thursday, 09 January 2020
    Credit: wikipedia

    Popular Japanese inspired restaurant chain Wagamama has announced that it intends to open a new Belgian outlet in central Brussels from February 2020.

    The prevalent UK restaurant will open its second Belgian store – after Antwerp – in the Crystal City shopping centre on the pedestrianised Boulevard Anspach. 

    Wagamama will join Burger King in the unit, which sits nearby to a number of other food outlets in the heart of Brussels.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by wagamama belgië (@wagamama_be) on


    “Noodles are coming to Brussels! Opening February 2020, you can enjoy lovely noodles, ramen and curries,” the British chain said on its website reveal. 

    The outlet is currently recruiting staff for the new store – with willing patrons told to stay tuned.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

