 
Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year dip
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year...
Record number of bank accounts opened by undercover...
Infrabel introduces thermal cameras to deter trespassers on...
Charity aims to serve up Belgium’s biggest dinner...
Fingerprints on Belgian eID-cards will be implemented from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year dip
    Record number of bank accounts opened by undercover police
    Infrabel introduces thermal cameras to deter trespassers on tracks
    Charity aims to serve up Belgium’s biggest dinner party
    Fingerprints on Belgian eID-cards will be implemented from next week
    Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector
    Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show
    Former EU politicians call for more pro-active diplomacy to avert war with Iran
    Company car owners drive about 1.500 more non-work related kilometres per year
    Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for the first time ever
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
    Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal
    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
    Most wanted couple to be extradited to Belgium after 23 years on the run
    Maps show how long it takes to cycle between different locations in Brussels
    AB InBev reveals plan to run breweries on renewable energy
    Partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Belgium on Friday
    View more

    Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year dip

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    While train punctuality increased by over 90%, last year, there were more cancelled trains than in 2018. © Belga

    Belgian trains improved their punctuality by more than 90% for the first time in three years, according to new figures from rail infrastructure manager Infrabel.

    Train punctuality throughout 2019 averaged 90.4%, marking the first time since 2015 that the punctuality rate has gone above the 90% bar. In 2018, the punctuality rate was of 86.4%, La Libre reports.

    The timekeeping improvements in 2019 also mark the second time in a decade that the over 90% of trains were either on time or with a delay of less than 6 minutes.

    The construction of two additional tracks running from Brussels to the western town of Denderleeuw, in the direction of Ghent, was one of the reasons that allowed more trains to be on time last year, Bruzz reports.

    While overall punctuality was up in 2019, the number of cancelled trains last year spiked by 11% in comparison to cancellations in 2018.

    A total of 29,679 trains were cancelled in 2019, a number which represents 2.2% of total trains running on the network.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job