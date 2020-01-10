Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant

Police discovered the 12 transmigrants on the Zinkstraat in Halle. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The police discovered on Friday morning 12 transmigrants stowed away in a refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant.

The driver of the truck, of Spanish nationality, raised the alarm and informed the police when he heard noises in the back of his truck at around 7:30 AM.

The police arrived on-site, on the Zinkstraat in Halle, and discovered the 12 men.

All of the 12 transmigrants were in good health, according to the police. They were nevertheless transferred to the hospital upon being discovered, Bruzz explains.

“The correct identity and age of the people concerned still needs to be checked, but according to their first comments, [they] are connected to the Kurds,” the spokesperson for the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor, Gilles Blondeau told De Standaard.

“The driver stated that he stopped in the Reims area last night,” Blondeau added. Reims is located in northeastern France’s Grand Est region, north-east of Paris.

It is suspected that the 12 men hid themselves in the truck. Further investigation into the situation is required to confirm this.

The driver of the truck is also expected to be subjected to further questioning.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times