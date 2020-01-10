 
Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated...
Sick leave among Flemish teachers hits new heights...
Disabled rescue cats flown in from Syria up...
Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses...
Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant
    Sick leave among Flemish teachers hits new heights
    Disabled rescue cats flown in from Syria up for adoption in Belgium
    Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses
    Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year dip
    Record number of bank accounts opened by undercover police
    Infrabel introduces thermal cameras to deter trespassers on tracks
    Charity aims to serve up Belgium’s biggest dinner party
    Fingerprints on Belgian eID-cards will be implemented from next week
    Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector
    Alternative mobility takes on the Brussels Motor Show
    Former EU politicians call for more pro-active diplomacy to avert war with Iran
    Company car owners drive about 1.500 more non-work related kilometres per year
    Belgium’s airports report over 35 million passengers for the first time ever
    Barely 0.6% company cars in Belgium are electric
    House prices increased four times faster than inflation in 2019
    ‘Over a thousand football fields’ classed as nature reserves in Flanders
    Charles Michel stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal
    Amnesty put Belgian MPs into cages outside Saudi Embassy
    Wagamama unveils plan for Brussels restaurant 
    View more

    Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Police discovered the 12 transmigrants on the Zinkstraat in Halle. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The police discovered on Friday morning 12 transmigrants stowed away in a refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant.

    The driver of the truck, of Spanish nationality, raised the alarm and informed the police when he heard noises in the back of his truck at around 7:30 AM.

    The police arrived on-site, on the Zinkstraat in Halle, and discovered the 12 men.

    All of the 12 transmigrants were in good health, according to the police. They were nevertheless transferred to the hospital upon being discovered, Bruzz explains.

    “The correct identity and age of the people concerned still needs to be checked, but according to their first comments, [they] are connected to the Kurds,” the spokesperson for the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor, Gilles Blondeau told De Standaard.

    “The driver stated that he stopped in the Reims area last night,” Blondeau added. Reims is located in northeastern France’s Grand Est region, north-east of Paris.

    It is suspected that the 12 men hid themselves in the truck. Further investigation into the situation is required to confirm this.

    The driver of the truck is also expected to be subjected to further questioning.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job