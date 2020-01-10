 
Bus driver stabbed 7 times still finishes route
Friday, 10 January, 2020
    Bus driver stabbed 7 times still finishes route

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    An unidentified man stabbed the bus driver seven times before fleeing the scene, for reasons that remain unclear. © Belga

    A bus driver who was stabbed seven times while on duty by a suspect who fled the scene still managed to complete his route and only called the emergency services upon his arrival at the depot.

    Employed by Flemish transport operator De Lijn, the man was driving his route from Boom to Lier, near Antwerp, when a man attacked him with a knife.

    “The driver was stabbed by an unidentified man who fled after the stabbing,” Christel Minne of the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office told VRT news.

    Despite his injuries, the driver still finished his route, calling the emergency services only after arriving at the bus depot.

    Hospital workers said the suspect had stabbed the bus driver seven times throughout his body, in an incident currently under investigation.

    “It is currently unclear what exactly happened,” Minne said. “There is no indication yet of who the perpetrator might be, he is still on the run.”

    Investigators will sweep the bus for fingerprints and other evidence as well as review surveillance camera footage and question any potential witnesses.

    The victim, whose injuries were said to be non-life threatening, was put on a three-week leave.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

