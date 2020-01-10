 
Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 January, 2020
Latest News:
Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports...
Belgian CEOs are younger, highly educated and stay...
Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran...
Major Belgian supermarket takes kangaroo meat off the...
Foreign service exams for French-speakers only this year,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 January 2020
    Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports
    Belgian CEOs are younger, highly educated and stay longer at the top – study
    Lufthansa provisionally suspends flights to Iran
    Major Belgian supermarket takes kangaroo meat off the shelves for environmental reasons
    Foreign service exams for French-speakers only this year, to restore numbers
    Google Maps refuses to blur aerial images of Belgian prisons
    Belgium ‘stands by Niger’ after attack on army post leaves 25 dead
    Federal ministries on lockdown after envelopes with white powder discovered
    Minors will have to provide fingerprints for new Belgian ID card
    Bus driver stabbed 7 times still finishes route
    Police discover 12 transmigrants stowed away in refrigerated truck in Flemish Brabant
    Sick leave among Flemish teachers hits new heights
    Disabled rescue cats flown in from Syria up for adoption in Belgium
    Mice continue to ‘plague’ Brussels courthouses
    Belgian trains over 90% more punctual since 3-year dip
    Record number of bank accounts opened by undercover police
    Infrabel introduces thermal cameras to deter trespassers on tracks
    Charity aims to serve up Belgium’s biggest dinner party
    Fingerprints on Belgian eID-cards will be implemented from next week
    Belgium saw 40,000 more jobs in 2019, 87% in the private sector
    View more

    Federal coalition proposal expected on Monday: reports

    Friday, 10 January 2020
    The royal informants are looking into the possibility of renewing a push for a federal coalition led by the Francophone socialists and the Flemish nationalists. © Belga

    The latest pair of royal informants to take on the role of forming a federal government is looking to make a coalition proposal which could consist of the Francophone socialists and the Flemish nationalists.

    The dragged-out process of forming a new government has been marred by tensions between the leaders of both parties, whose opposing political agendas have seen the parties consistently at loggerheads.

    Informants Joachim Coens and Georges-Louis Bouchez are meant to hold separate meetings with the Parti Socialiste (PS) and with the Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA), the biggest winners of the election in their respective regions.

    Despite prickly talks and negative public statements about each other having been repeatedly issued by both parties, Bouchez and Coens are expected to give the potential coalition another try, Le Soir reports.

    The fraught negotiation process, ongoing for more than 7 months since the elections took place, has seen a total of five informants walk away from their mission as informants, following repeated failures to get parties to find common ground during a series of negotiation rounds.

    Related News:

     

    PS leader Paul Magnette said that ruling with the N-VA was “impossible” for the French socialists, in a statement issued in July, before being appointed a royal informant himself, a mission he requested to be discharged from in December.

    News that the current informants were planning to make a coalition proposal during a Monday meeting with King Philippe comes after a draft note on the negotiations was leaked to the press on Wednesday.

    The leak, which Bouchez called “irresponsible,” sparked speculation about where the informants were seeking to steer the negotiations.

    In opposing reactions to the note, the leader of the N-VA group in the Chamber said the informant’s note was “more realistic” than previous ones by Magnette, while the PS said the contents of the note were “inadmissible.”

    “This is going in the right direction,” N-VA group leader Peter De Roover told De Morgen. “What’s important now is which direction we are going — to what extent does the PS want to [take into acccount] the lives of people in the north of the country?”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job