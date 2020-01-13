Electric cargo bikes will arrive in Brussels from 2021

Villo, Billy, Swapfiets and Uberbike do not yet offer cargo bikes. Credit: wikipedia

On-demand car-sharing platform Cambio has announced a limited roll-out of 15 electric cargo bikes in Brussels in 2021, which will be made available to hire.

With the introduction of electric cargo bikes, the company aims to fill the gap between the regular bike and the car, providing something large enough to transport goods and shopping.

A previous project with non-electric cargo bikes in Ghent, however, proved unsuccessful due to a lack of interest. With the new project, the company hopes to better meet public demand, director Frédéric van Malleghem told Le Soir.

This move will bring Cambio into the already crowded market for bicycle-sharing platforms, although main Belgian players Villo, Billy, Swapfiets and Uberbike do not yet offer cargo bikes.

Cambio is currently studying the technical aspects of how to add electric delivery bikes to their fleet, and how rental models would work.

The Brussels Times