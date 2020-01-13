 
Oscars 2020: Belgian thriller joins ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’ on nominees list
Monday, 13 January, 2020
    Monday, 13 January 2020
    Oscars 2020: Belgian thriller joins ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’ on nominees list

    Monday, 13 January 2020
    A snapshot from the psychological thriller 'Une sœur (A Sister)' nominated for best live action short film in the 2020 Academy Awards. Credit: Versus Productions/Facebook.

    A Belgian short film, ‘Une sœur (A Sister)’, has recieved an Oscar nomination in the best live-action short film category, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed on Monday when it announced all of the 2020 Academy Award nominees.

    Directed by Belgian-Canadian filmmaker Delphine Girard, the psychological thriller is 17 minutes long and stars Veerle Baetens, Selma Alaoui and Guillaume Duhesme.

    Produced by Belgian film production company, Versus, ”Une sœur (A Sister)’ has already won a number of awards, including Best Belgian film at the Ramdam Tournai awards and the Best International Short film at the Sulmona International Film Festival.

    Coming up against ‘Une sœur (A Sister)’ in the best short film category for the 2020 award for best short film are ‘Brotherhood’ directed by Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon, ‘Nefta Football Club’ directed by Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi, the ‘Neighbours’ Window’ by Marshall Curry and ‘Saria’ by Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre. 

    ‘Une sœur (A Sister)’ was one of two Belgian live-action short films on the pre-selection list for nominations announced in mid-December. The other short film, Les Petites mains (Little Hands), was pre-selected but did not receive a nomination.

    Nominations for best picture include ‘Ford v Ferrari’, ‘The Irishman’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Joker’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘1917, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, and ‘Parasite.’

    The winners of the 92nd edition of the Oscar Academy Awards are set to be announced on 10 February at 1:30 AM.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

