Six children left behind after Walloon couple’s mysterious disappearance

The couple were last seen leaving their home near Charleroi onboard a white van, which was found near a river with the engine still running. Credit: Federal police

Federal police are looking for a couple who disappeared after driving away from their home on 26 December, leaving their six children behind.

Police said Shujaat Yawary, 40, and Kauhsar Hussain, 38, lef their home in Carnières, near Charleroi, between midnight and 6:00 AM on Boxing Day.

Authorities remain in the dark regarding the reason for the couple’s departure, with reports in the media saying that the father told the eldest child: “you may never see us again,” right before leaving.

The couple left in a white VW Transporter van, which police found abandoned in Charleroi, near the Sambre river, after being alerted by local residents, HLN reports.

The outlet also reports that traces of blood have been found in searches of the couple’s home, with authorities investigating whether more people are involved in their disappearance.

The public prosecutor’s office said the engine was still running when the van was discovered, and that a woman’s shoe was found nearby, according to De Standaard.

Search efforts in and around the river, including by divers, have so far been unsuccessful, with federal police releasing a call to witnesses on Tuesday.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times