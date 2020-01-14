 
Charging electric vehicles at work can cost 80% less than diesel
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
    Charging electric vehicles at work can cost 80% less than diesel

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    If a smart approach to charging an electric vehicle is taken, energy costs, when compared to diesel refuelling, can be more than halved. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    Charging an electric car can be up to 80% less expensive than fueling a diesel car, the financial newspaper De Tijd explained on Saturday.

    It is true that electric cars are expensive to purchase initially. However, if a smart approach is taken to recharging an electric car, owners of such vehicles can halve their energy costs, the Belgian daily elaborated.

    In contrast to the prices of fossil fuels, there is currently no maximum price for electricity at charging stations. Instead of litres per 100 kilometres, electric car drivers will need to learn to calculate their consumption in kilowatts per hour (kWh). Based on a number of factors, the prices for charging electric vehicles can vary significantly.

    First and foremost, when charging at home overnight, electric car owners pay a lower nightly tariff, New Mobility explains. In this case, depending on the region, an electric car owner can pay between €3 and €4.50 for 100 kilometres worth of electricity.

    In contrast, driving a diesel car that consumes 6 litres per 100 kilometres of driving would cost €9.54 at the current maximum price (€1.59 euros per litre).

    Therefore, when an electric car is charged at home and overnight, energy costs can be halved.

    In addition, because companies usually receive discounts on fees for electric charging, if an employer has installed electric chargers, one of the cheapest options is to re-charge an electric car at work. At discounted company rates, it usually costs in and around €2 to drive 100 kilometres, or 80% less than the diesel price.

    Importantly, however, charging electric vehicles at public charging stations can end up being more expensive than refuelling a diesel car.

    At a public electric charging station, the owner of an electric car pays an average of €6.30 for 100 kilometres worth of electricity when charging at a normal speed. If using a fast charger, however, the owner of an electric car can pay €11.70 for 100 kilometres worth of electricity- both of which are significantly more expensive than charging at home or at work.

    In terms of wait times, charging at a normal public charging station takes approximately 2 hours and 32 minutes for 100 kilometres worth of electricity. At a company charging station, charging for the same amount of electricity takes up to 1 hour and 40 minutes, while at home, it can take up to 2 hours and 30 minutes.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

