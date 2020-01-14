 
Prison guards guilty of mistreating infamous jihadist recruiter in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Latest News:
Prison guards guilty of mistreating infamous jihadist recruiter...
Three Belgian doctors on trial for ‘poisoning’ after...
Charging electric vehicles at work can cost 80%...
Brussels artist seeks to halt demolition of street...
Six children left behind after Walloon couple’s mysterious...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    Prison guards guilty of mistreating infamous jihadist recruiter in Belgium
    Three Belgian doctors on trial for ‘poisoning’ after assisting woman with euthanasia
    Charging electric vehicles at work can cost 80% less than diesel
    Brussels artist seeks to halt demolition of street art hub Strokar Inside
    Six children left behind after Walloon couple’s mysterious disappearance
    Laughing gas will soon be banned across Brussels region
    School principal barred from position after comparing N-VA members to ‘Nazis’
    EU calls on Iran to respect international standards on air crash investigations
    European Commission takes oath to respect the EU treaties and to be independent
    ‘Crumbling bridge’ over E313 motorway to be closed permanently
    New diesel engines exceed emission standards, study shows
    The UK is still generations away from gender equality, new study shows
    Over 50 tons of cocaine seized in Antwerp’s Port in 2018, a new record
    Jewish Museum terrorist was in Brussels for almost two months before the attack
    Europe wants to be ready to negotiate with Washington ‘ASAP’
    Ryanair is now Europe’s biggest airline
    Over 6,500 new personalised licence plates registered in Belgium in 2019
    Belgium reiterates offer to help Australia with wildfires
    Oscars 2020: Belgian thriller joins ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’ on nominees list
    ‘Not useful’ to discourage flights within Europe, say KU Leuven researchers
    View more

    Prison guards guilty of mistreating infamous jihadist recruiter in Belgium

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    Khalid Zerkani was convicted to 15 years in prison for running a radicalisation network out of Brussels. © Belga

    Two prison guards have been found guilty of mistreating an infamous jihadist preacher accused of “perverting” a generation following his conviction for running a large radicalisation network in Brussels.

    The two guards were accused of violently handling Khalid Zerkani, throwing him inside his cell and causing his head to bang against concrete, Bruzz reports.

    Zerkani was convicted to 15 years in prison for operating a criminal network aimed at radicalising teens in Brussels and recruiting them as fighters for the Islamic State terror group in Syria, with prosecutors in the case referring to him as one of the IS’ main recruiters in Belgium and accusing him of “perverting a whole generation.”

    The events in question took place after Zerkani’s transfer to the Saint-Gilles prison in 2016, with the guards referring to it as an accident which ensued as they attempted to contain the prisoner.

    Zerkani is said to have become upset about not being allowed to bring a kettle into his cell, with the guards resorting to carrying him into his confinement.

    After bringing him to his cell, the guards are said to have picked him back up and thrusting his head against the concrete support of his mattress, Het Niewusblad reports.

    While the court found the guards guilty, it delivered no punishment, citing the four-year period that had elapsed since the incident took place.

    The court also acquitted a third prison guard who was present and witnessed the scene unfold.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job