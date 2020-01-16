Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to be a hybrid

Belgians are increasingly favouring hybrid or all-electric vehicles over diesel or petrol-powered cars, and say the lack of charging infrastructure is the main deterrent to a potential purchase. © Belga

Over a quarter of Belgian respondents to a new automotive market study said they would favour a hybrid vehicle over a petrol or a diesel-powered one for any future purchases, the survey showed.

The survey, published by global consulting firm Deloitte, found that an increasing number of drivers around the world were leaning away from vehicles with traditional, internal combustion engines (ICE).

In Belgium, 1,286 people were surveyed for the 2020 edition of the Global Automotive Consumer Study, whose publication coincided with the Brussels Motor Show, running until 19 January.

The study showed that the number of drivers in Belgium who would choose a hybrid vehicle as their future car rose to 29% in 2020, up from 23% in 2018.

Additionally, as the interest of Belgian drivers for ICE vehicles dropped (going from 64% in 2018 to 52% in 2020), a total of 9% of Belgian respondents said they would opt for an entirely battery-powered vehicle, Le Soir reports.

The firm, who surveyed more than 35,000 people across 20 countries, said that overall, lower operating costs, as well as lower emissions, were the main reasons behind the global preference shift, with 38% of Belgians citing this as the main reason.

Belgian respondents who expressed a preference in an all-electric vehicle said the main deterrent to their purchase were concerns about vehicle autonomy and the lack of recharging infrastructure.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times