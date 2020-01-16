 
Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to be a hybrid
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 January, 2020
Latest News:
Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to...
Powder envelops sent to federal and Wallon ministries...
Visitors to Fine Arts Museum top the million...
Teen victim of forced prostitution gang in Brussels...
Report calls for closure of 17 maternity units...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to be a hybrid
    Powder envelops sent to federal and Wallon ministries were filled with flour
    Visitors to Fine Arts Museum top the million mark
    Teen victim of forced prostitution gang in Brussels testifies
    Report calls for closure of 17 maternity units
    Namur in the running for title of European Top Destination
    Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency
    Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor has at least two more victims
    Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat
    Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French minor
    Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’ new coach
    Belgium’s law on privacy and electronic data needs to be amended
    €22 million pledged to improve elderly care in Wallonia
    Kevin De Bruyne is the only Belgian on the UEFA Team of the Year
    Flu cases nearly triple since the start of January
    Brussels LEZ stricter for people with disabilities than Flemish counterparts
    Flanders wants Brussels to stop funding after-school community projects
    Research: new breakthrough in battling resistance to antibiotics
    Antwerp diamond trade sees 20% drop back to financial crisis levels
    Belgian start-up Cowboy crowdfunds over €4.5 million
    View more

    Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to be a hybrid

    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Belgians are increasingly favouring hybrid or all-electric vehicles over diesel or petrol-powered cars, and say the lack of charging infrastructure is the main deterrent to a potential purchase. © Belga

    Over a quarter of Belgian respondents to a new automotive market study said they would favour a hybrid vehicle over a petrol or a diesel-powered one for any future purchases, the survey showed.

    The survey, published by global consulting firm Deloitte, found that an increasing number of drivers around the world were leaning away from vehicles with traditional, internal combustion engines (ICE).

    In Belgium, 1,286 people were surveyed for the 2020 edition of the Global Automotive Consumer Study, whose publication coincided with the Brussels Motor Show, running until 19 January.

    The study showed that the number of drivers in Belgium who would choose a hybrid vehicle as their future car rose to 29% in 2020, up from 23% in 2018.

    Additionally, as the interest of Belgian drivers for ICE vehicles dropped (going from 64% in 2018 to 52% in 2020), a total of 9% of Belgian respondents said they would opt for an entirely battery-powered vehicle, Le Soir reports.

    The firm, who surveyed more than 35,000 people across 20 countries, said that overall, lower operating costs, as well as lower emissions, were the main reasons behind the global preference shift, with 38% of Belgians citing this as the main reason.

    Belgian respondents who expressed a preference in an all-electric vehicle said the main deterrent to their purchase were concerns about vehicle autonomy and the lack of recharging infrastructure.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job