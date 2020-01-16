 
Netflix hikes prices in Belgium: here’s what’s next
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 January, 2020
Latest News:
Netflix hikes prices in Belgium: here’s what’s next...
Rare beaked whale washes ashore in Ostend...
Questions persist over new Anderlecht executives...
Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to...
Flemish priest (83) found murdered in his home...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Netflix hikes prices in Belgium: here’s what’s next
    Rare beaked whale washes ashore in Ostend
    Questions persist over new Anderlecht executives
    Nearly 30% of Belgians want future vehicle to be a hybrid
    Flemish priest (83) found murdered in his home in South Africa
    Powder envelops sent to federal and Wallon ministries were filled with flour
    Visitors to Fine Arts Museum top the million mark
    Teen victim of forced prostitution gang in Brussels testifies
    Report calls for closure of 17 maternity units
    Namur in the running for title of European Top Destination
    Carrefour’s fingerprint payments to be investigated by Belgian privacy agency
    Gang that ‘bought’ and prostituted French minor has at least two more victims
    Bruges moves closer towards electric tours with launch of first tourist e-boat
    Two Brussels rappers suspected of sexually exploiting French minor
    Dutchman Fred Hemmes Jr named as Kim Clijsters’ new coach
    Law on privacy and electronic data needs to be amended
    €22 million pledged to improve elderly care in Wallonia
    Kevin De Bruyne is the only Belgian on the UEFA Team of the Year
    Flu cases nearly triple since the start of January
    Brussels LEZ stricter for people with disabilities than Flemish counterparts
    View more

    Netflix hikes prices in Belgium: here’s what’s next

    Thursday, 16 January 2020
    Credit: Pxfuel

    Online streaming platform Netflix will hike the prices of two of its subscription formulas, citing a surge of original content production including its first original Belgian series.

    The media platform will raise the monthly prices of its standard and premium plans in Belgium and other EU countries, following a similar increase introduced in the US market at the start of the year.

    Subscribers to the standard plan, which allows High Definition (HD) streaming in up to two different screens, will see their subscription rise by €1 to €11.99 per month.

    Premium subscribers, who can stream in HD in up to four different screens, will pay an additional €2, with the fee for the platform’s top tier rising to €15.99 per month.

    The basic subscription formula will keep the €7.99 monthly price it has had since the launch of Netflix in Belgium in 2014.

    Newcomers to the platform are already subject to the price hikes while existing users will be notified of the changes a month in advance, with Netflix saying that they will start sending out notification emails within two weeks, Le Soir reports.

    Surge in original production content as competition stiffens

    Netflix said that the price hikes come as the company beefs up production, citing “substantial investments” made in original productions, according to De Standaard.

    The US company has amassed billions in debt since its first ventured into the production industry in 2012, with its original content encountering viewer success and, increasingly, recognition from the industry, including two best picture nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards.

    “We have many productions planned in Belgium,” the company told the Flemish outlet, as it prepares to launch ‘Into the Night,’ its first original Belgian series, as well as the second season of ‘Undercover,’ a Belgo-Dutch TV show.

    At the end of September, Netflix announced that they had started filming the series, which will be directed by a duo of Belgian directors, Inti Calfat and Dirk Verheye, and was penned by the writer of Netflix’s hit series Narcos.

    The show will feature a Belgian and international cast and centre around a group of passengers on a flight out of Brussels Airport, and is set for launch in 2020.

    The price hikes come as a growing number of players crowd the Belgian and international online streaming markets, after the launch of Disney+ in November closed off a year marked by Apple and Amazon’s own push into the business.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job