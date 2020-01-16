Security fears saw nearly half of Europe use the internet less during 2018

A total of 26% of EU citizens indicated that they had experienced phishing related security problems and 13% indicating the same but in relation to pharming. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Security concerns saw exactly 44% of EU citizens trying to limit their private use of the internet during 2018, results from an information and communications technology survey carried out in the first quarter of 2019 by Eurostat reveal.

When asked about issues related to accessing the internet on any connected device, including desktops, laptops, tablets or smartphones, a total of 44% of EU citizens between the ages of 16 to 74 responded that they had limited their private use of the internet over the previous 12 months, a statement explains.

These limits were directly inspired by security-related concerns, with 24% of interviewees indicating that they had experienced some sort of online security-related problem in the past year.

One in four EU citizens indicated in the survey that they avoided giving personal information to social or professional networking sites on the basis of being concerned about personal security, with 26% indicating that they had experienced phishing related security problems, and 13% indicating the same but in relation to security problems connected to pharming.

Where Belgian interviewees are concerned, 28% of people said they limited the amount of personal information they provided to social or professional networking services- above the European average of 25% of people. A total of 22% of Belgians claim to have experienced phishing-related security problems.

In addition, 19% of EU citizens claimed to have limited their use of public wifi, 17% of people downloaded less music and apps and 16% limited the number of goods and services that they bought online.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times