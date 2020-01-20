Kompany confronts own fans for throwing flare at opposing team’s goalkeeper

Kompany immediately confronted his own supporters, and went to support his opponent. Credit: Belga

Vincent Kompany, the captain of the RSC Anderlecht football team, has been praised on social media after he confronted Anderlecht fans after they threw a flare at the opposing team’s goalkeeper.

In the extra time of the Belgian Pro League football game between RSC Anderlecht-Club Brugge on Sunday evening, an Anderlecht supporter threw a flare on the pitch, which exploded next Brugge’s goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet, who was just getting ready for a goal kick.

After the small explosion, the goalkeeper was shocked, and seemed to have some trouble with his ears.

The Professional Referee Department was pleased to see a positive reaction of respect and fair play during #ANDCLU. 👏💪 Respect & fair play helps our referees to do their job! #UnderReview pic.twitter.com/n1yrsrxfEY — Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) January 20, 2020

Kompany immediately confronted his supporters, and went to support his opponent. He led Mignolet, who plays for the Belgian national team as well, back to his penalty area, while telling the Anderlecht fans to show him some respect.

The match ended in a 2-1 win for Club Brugge.

Anderlecht is currently ranked 9th out of the 16 teams in the competition, 25 points behind league-leader Club Brugge.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times