 
Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after losing monthly bonus
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 January, 2020
Latest News:
Mother waited three days to report death of...
Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after...
Deliveroo threatens reduced Belgian services...
‘Explicit scenes’ in 3D replicas of famous paintings...
Belgian arrested for driving dealership car to Spain...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 January 2020
    Mother waited three days to report death of daughter (7) in Molenbeek
    Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after losing monthly bonus
    Deliveroo threatens reduced Belgian services
    ‘Explicit scenes’ in 3D replicas of famous paintings cause dozens of complaints
    Belgian arrested for driving dealership car to Spain during ‘test drive’
    Kompany confronts own fans for throwing flare at opposing team’s goalkeeper
    Manslaughter investigation opened after girl (7) found dead in Molenbeek
    Europe prioritises fighting cancer
    Four more children of Belgian IS widows will arrive in Belgium on Monday
    Bad surprises, geopolitical risk: IMF lowers economic growth forecast
    Belgian Tennis players join auction to help victims of Australian bushfires
    European Commission adopts €900 million humanitarian aid package
    Wallonia ‘completely opposed’ to EU trade deal with South American bloc
    Pairi Daiza unveils new underwater hotel 
    A quarter of Walloon roads deemed ‘too noisy’
    Climate impact Brussels-Vienna night train eleven times smaller than airplane trip
    Belgian-directed ‘Bad Boys 3’ surpasses $100 million in box office in just four days
    New Mechelen restaurant lets customers choose how much they pay
    Diesel will be cheaper from Tuesday
    Google CEO donates €200,000 during visit to Brussels’ MolenGeek
    View more

    Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after losing monthly bonus

    Monday, 20 January 2020
    The suspect confessed that he had been stealing metal, mainly copper, for several years. Credit: Pixabay

    Belgian railway company Infrabel has demanded over €12,000 in compensation of a former employee who stole over 3.5 tonnes of copper for years.

    The 58-year-old man from the municipality of Ardooie in the West Flanders province was caught red-handed in Bruges while hiding a plastic bag with 6 kg of copper underneath the seat in his car.

    “During a search, the police found a lot of similar bags with small cracks, probably made by the metal,” the prosecutor said, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. “They may have been used in previous thefts,” they added.

    The suspect confessed that he had been stealing metal, mainly copper, for several years because he was frustrated about the loss of his monthly €70 bonus. He sold everything he stole to a scrap dealer. “Since the beginning of 2018, the accused has stolen 3,587 kg of metal, which had a value of €8,237,” the prosecutor stated, demanding a 12-month prison sentence and a fine.

    After the man was caught, he resigned at Infrabel. “My client was in debt and committed the crimes out of financial necessity,” his lawyer said, reports Het Nieuwsblad. “He saw this as a small addition to his wages,” he added.

    The verdict will be pronounced on 17 February.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job