Mother waited three days to report death of daughter (7) in Molenbeek

The mother of a 7-year-old girl who was reported as dead on Monday morning waited three days to report the death, according to local media.

While the girl died on Friday, her mother only reported her death on Monday, NWS reports. “The girl’s mother reported her daughter’s death to the municipality this morning,” explained Denis Goeman, spokesperson for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, on Monday.

After being informed, the Brussels public prosecutor immediately sent a medical examiner to the site for an investigation. According to preliminary results, it cannot be ruled out that the girl died at the hands of a third party, as previously reported.

The public prosecutor’s office of Brussels is currently investigating the death as suspicious.

“Tomorrow there will also be an autopsy on the body of the girl to find out the cause of death. The public prosecutor wants to emphasise that all possibilities are still open at the moment,” Goeman added.

The Brussels Times