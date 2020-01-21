 
Seven million counterfeit cigarettes seized by police in Limburg
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 January, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp mosque should lose official recognition, says Flemish...
Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study ...
Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent...
Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines...
‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    Antwerp mosque should lose official recognition, says Flemish Minister
    Volunteers wanted for paid Belgian nap study 
    Record-breaking sale of Brussels’ Finance Tower was ‘decadent and deceitful’
    Air France-KLM considers team up with Malaysia Airlines
    ‘Large scale’ redevelopment planned for the edge of the Brussels’ pedestrian zone
    European Space Agency creates 150 new jobs in Belgium
    Seven million counterfeit cigarettes seized by police in Limburg
    Disney+ will launch in Belgium this Summer
    Victims of terror attacks warned of deadline for Belgian financial assistance
    WHO calls emergency meeting as deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads in China
    Brussels jihadist given maximum sentence for threats to former education minister
    Why have the Stella Artois bottles gone green?
    Over a dozen migrants rescued from North Sea after boat capsized
    EU citizens’ rights concerns stagger Johnson’s Brexit plan
    Belgian artist Francis Alÿs wins the Art Icon Award 2020
    Mother waited three days to report death of daughter (7) in Molenbeek
    Infrabel employee steals 3.5 tonnes of copper after losing monthly bonus
    Deliveroo threatens reduced Belgian services
    ‘Explicit scenes’ in 3D replicas of famous paintings cause dozens of complaints
    Belgian arrested for driving dealership car to Spain during ‘test drive’
    View more

    Seven million counterfeit cigarettes seized by police in Limburg

    Tuesday, 21 January 2020
    The raid took place at the request of Genk customs, as they had reason to believe that the storage cites would be protected by armed guards. Credit: Wikmedia Commons.

    Special units of the federal police seized seven million counterfeit cigarettes during a raid in Lanaken on Monday afternoon.

    Assisted by members of the Limburg Special Assistance Unit-Tactical intervention group, the special units raided two industrial sheds- one in Smeermaas and one in Gellik- in part of a major investigation into cigarette fraud.

    Having recently discovered the storage sites for the counterfeit cigarettes, Genk customs requested that police raids take place, as there was reason to believe that the storage sites would be guarded by armed men, Het Belang Van Limburg explains.

    Although the special units did not find anybody in the sheds during the raids, they discovered and seized the seven million counterfeit cigarettes, spokesperson for the Federal Public Service Finance, Customs and Excise, Francis Adyns, confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad.

    The counterfeit cigarettes were of the Superking brand, mainly consumed in the U.K.

    This is far from the first occasion that counterfeit cigarettes have been discovered stored in Lanakan. In November 2019, with the support of Europol, an illegal cigarette factory was discovered and dismantled, with several tonnes of tobacco and Richmond and Marlboro cigarettes seized at the scene.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job