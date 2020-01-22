 
Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park archway
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park...
1.8 million litres of manure released after wall...
Turnhout prison escapee sends ‘Greetings from Thailand’ postcard...
5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines...
Wallonia wants mandatory free tap water in restaurants...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park archway
    1.8 million litres of manure released after wall collapse in Flanders
    Turnhout prison escapee sends ‘Greetings from Thailand’ postcard to directors
    5,000 motorists still waiting for repayment of fines from 2018
    Wallonia wants mandatory free tap water in restaurants
    Poultry farmers call for curfew as bird flu approaches
    Mithra boss under investigation for insider trading
    Unexpected snowfall in Flanders: air pollution blamed
    Child Focus search for missing Brussels boy (13) wearing Harry Potter jumper
    Antwerp company will work on world’s second-largest diamond
    EU leaders travel to Jerusalem to commemorate the Holocaust, political talks with Israel not foreseen
    Hybrid buses are good for environment but often break down
    Alibaba in Liège will boost exports to China, says Belgian Prime Minister
    Inside the most expensive house in Brussels
    Remember the horrors of the Holocaust, Jan Jambon urges during visit to Auschwitz
    Teacher suspected of sexually assaulting girl (4) jailed for one month
    Vincent Kompany’s father receives threatening letter containing white powder
    Nothing has been done for the climate, says Greta Thunberg
    Second-generation immigrants ‘no better off’ than their parents in Belgium
    Belgium’s part in WWII deportations branded a ‘disgrace’
    View more

    Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park archway

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Visitors with reduced mobility and tour buses will be entitled to a parking pass. Credit: Wikipedia

    A man who climbed the arch in the Cinquantenaire Park on Tuesday night has been brought down by the emergency services and taken to the hospital.

    The man was first spotted on top of the arch at 4:30 PM. A negotiator from the federal police was brought to the scene to enter into a dialogue with the man but was unsuccessful. A rescue team from the Brussels fire brigade, trained in climbing techniques, also arrived on site.

    The man who had sat on the edge of the arch in the Parc du Cinquantenaire was eventually brought down 1:45 AM with the help of the rescue services, Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson of the police zone Brussels-Capital-Ixelles told Bruzz.

    The reason the man climbed the monument remains unclear at this time, as do the precise reason he had been hospitalised.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job