Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park archway

A man who climbed the arch in the Cinquantenaire Park on Tuesday night has been brought down by the emergency services and taken to the hospital.

Intervention des forces de l’ordre et pompiers en cours au #cinquantenaire à #bruxelles : un homme a escaladé la porte et est assis au bord du vide. Les pompiers tentent un dialogue. @lesoir @lalibrebe pic.twitter.com/xonV7zdp2K — Guillaume Alvarez (@GiggsAlvarez) January 21, 2020

The man was first spotted on top of the arch at 4:30 PM. A negotiator from the federal police was brought to the scene to enter into a dialogue with the man but was unsuccessful. A rescue team from the Brussels fire brigade, trained in climbing techniques, also arrived on site.

Intervention au #cinquantenaire de #bruxelles : les pompiers ont balisé la zone autour des arches. L’homme, toujours assis sur le rebord, ne donne pas signe de vouloir coopérer pour l’instant. @lesoir @lalibrebe pic.twitter.com/Nb6CQvJFlo — Guillaume Alvarez (@GiggsAlvarez) January 21, 2020

The man who had sat on the edge of the arch in the Parc du Cinquantenaire was eventually brought down 1:45 AM with the help of the rescue services, Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson of the police zone Brussels-Capital-Ixelles told Bruzz.

The reason the man climbed the monument remains unclear at this time, as do the precise reason he had been hospitalised.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times