Man rescued from on top of Cinquantenaire Park archway

The man was first spotted on top of the arch at 4:30 PM. A negotiator from the federal police was brought to the scene to enter into a dialogue with the man but was unsuccessful. A rescue team from the Brussels fire brigade, trained in climbing techniques, also arrived on site.
The man who had sat on the edge of the arch in the Parc du Cinquantenaire was eventually brought down 1:45 AM with the help of the rescue services, Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson of the police zone Brussels-Capital-Ixelles told Bruzz.
The reason the man climbed the monument remains unclear at this time, as do the precise reason he had been hospitalised.