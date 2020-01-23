Speed ​​limits: can no sign mean no fine? ...

The legality of some speeding fines has come into question following an incident in Brussels in early January.

Despite reports of around 100 motorists being caught speeding on 9 January in Schaerbeek, it turns out that they will probably not have to pay their ticket or will be able to ask for a refund if they have already paid it. This was reported by RTBF.

The reason? The lack of signs indicating the entrance to the 30 km/h zone.

“Situations like this do occur sometimes, but it’s clear that if it’s not indicated correctly, and people are not aware, it makes sense that they don’t receive a fine,” a spokesperson from Vias (Belgian Institute for Road Safety) told The Brussels Times.

Currently, drivers coming from Reyers Boulevard only have a sign on the ground indicating that Colonel-Bourg Street is in zone 30. Legally speaking, this is not enough, as signs on the ground are considered to be only a visual reminder for motorists.

“The Brussels government is working towards 30 km/h across Brussels. That’s a very good measure for road safety, for livability, but it needs to be done correctly,” added the spokesperson.

“Infrastructure has to be developed so that all the people who enter a 30 km/h zone clearly know it is 30 km/h. We understand that big changes are hard, especially on the current timeframe, but it should be possible to make it very clear to everybody when you enter a 30 km/h. Creating entry gates, narrowing the road when entering into a 30 zone could be a way to do this,” he added.

The municipality of Schaerbeek has acknowledged the oversight and promises to install the missing sign soon after verification.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times