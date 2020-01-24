 
Belgium loses confidence in self-driving vehicles
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 January, 2020
Latest News:
Ghent unveils plans for renovation of Sint-Pieters station...
Belgian city pays local activist €1.65 million to...
Night-time drinking banned from February in Brussels pedestrian...
Coffee price war sees certain Colruyt supplies dwindling...
Oldest mushroom in the world found in Belgium’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 January 2020
    Ghent unveils plans for renovation of Sint-Pieters station
    Belgian city pays local activist €1.65 million to stop protesting
    Night-time drinking banned from February in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Coffee price war sees certain Colruyt supplies dwindling
    Oldest mushroom in the world found in Belgium’s Africa Museum
    Two dead after car-train collision on level crossing in Wallonia
    Brewing degree introduced in KU Leuven 2020 courses
    ‘Racism is a crime’: Belgian PM announces action plan to fight online hate speech
    Belgium loses confidence in self-driving vehicles
    Lawyer’s double role could threaten entire euthanasia trial
    No family reunification without checks, says Minister for Asylum
    CO2 emissions in Brussels hardly decreased over last four years
    Over 100 young Belgian builders will compete at the Salon Batimoi
    Brussels Airport is not preparing for coronavirus (yet)
    Jazz and rap dominate new artists announced for Couleur Cafe 2020
    Speed limit on Brussels Ring Road to be reduced by 20 km/h in 2020
    Future of Europe: How to involve citizens in the debate
    Belgium’s renewable attempts fair to spark
    The state of Belgian tennis
    Racist comments online: what is the law?
    View more

    Belgium loses confidence in self-driving vehicles

    Friday, 24 January 2020
    A Tesla X driving on autopilot. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Belgian drivers’ confidence in autonomous cars is on the decline due in part to media reports of incidents involving a self-driving vehicle, a new road safety institute survey showed.

    Conducted by the VIAS institute, the survey found that the percentage of people who believed self-driving cars cannot avoid an accident rose from 20% in 2017 to 29% in this year’s survey.

    The “over mediatisation of certain accidents” had a negative impact on the public’s confidence in the technology, with only 18% of respondents declaring that having more self-driving vehicles would cause fewer accidents, down from 23% in 2017.

    The survey questioned a representative sample of 1,000 Belgians and was conducted for a second time since 2017 to test consumer temperature as more carmakers develop autonomous fleets.

    This year’s survey further showed that 40% of respondents declared seeing no benefit in self-driving cars, while 17% of respondents in Flanders said it made driving less stressful.

    Differences between the regions and between the genders also emerged from the survey, which showed that Flemish drivers (22%) were more optimistic about the technology’s capacity to reduce accidents than Walloons (13%).

    Only 4 in 10 Belgians believe that an all-autonomous vehicle fleet will be a reality, a future in which nearly half of men surveyed (48%) expressed more confidence in, as opposed to 34% of women.

    In case of an accident with an autonomous car, more than half of respondents (53%) said that manufacturers should bear responsibility, with only 1 in 3 respondents (32%) saying that the driver would be responsible, despite steering being fully automated.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job