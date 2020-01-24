 
‘Racism is a crime’: Belgian PM announces action plan to fight online hate speech
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 January, 2020
Latest News:
Ghent station renovations will create largest cycle parking...
Belgian city pays local activist €1.65 million to...
Night-time drinking banned from February in Brussels pedestrian...
Coffee price war sees certain Colruyt supplies dwindle...
Oldest mushroom in the world found in Belgium’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 January 2020
    Ghent station renovations will create largest cycle parking in Europe
    Belgian city pays local activist €1.65 million to stop protesting
    Night-time drinking banned from February in Brussels pedestrian zone
    Coffee price war sees certain Colruyt supplies dwindle
    Oldest mushroom in the world found in Belgium’s Africa Museum
    Two dead after car-train collision on level crossing in Wallonia
    Brewing degree introduced in KU Leuven 2020 courses
    ‘Racism is a crime’: Belgian PM announces action plan to fight online hate speech
    Belgium loses confidence in self-driving vehicles
    Brussels theatre bets big on improvisation in English
    Lawyer’s double role could threaten entire euthanasia trial
    No family reunification without checks, says Minister for Asylum
    CO2 emissions in Brussels hardly decreased over last four years
    Over 100 young Belgian builders will compete at the Salon Batimoi
    Brussels Airport is not preparing for coronavirus (yet)
    Jazz and rap dominate new artists announced for Couleur Cafe 2020
    Speed limit on Brussels Ring Road to be reduced by 20 km/h in 2020
    Future of Europe: How to involve citizens in the debate
    Belgium’s renewable attempts fair to spark
    The state of Belgian tennis
    View more

    ‘Racism is a crime’: Belgian PM announces action plan to fight online hate speech

    Friday, 24 January 2020
    All governments in Belgium will work together on an action plan to hate hate speech and racism, the interim prime minister announced. © Belga

    A large-scale action plan to counter hate speech and racism, which have “no place” in society, is in the pipeline, Interim Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced.

    “More than ever, we need to realise that hate has no place in society,” Wilmès said, adding: “Free speech is sacred, but racism is not an opinion — it is a crime.”

    The announcement follows a surge of racist comments posted online following a rescue operation launched after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the coastal town of De Panne.

    Federal police launched an investigation into the online comments, which included messages like: “let them swim, it’s not far and we’ll get rid of them” and: “the most important thing is finding the boat.” The boat’s occupants are thought to have been attempting to reach Britain when their boat capsized.

    Related News:

     

    Wilmès said that the government was currently drawing up an inter-federal plan to tackle racism, in order to live up to a commitment taken nearly two decades ago, De Standaard reports.

    Plans to set up an inter-ministerial committee to fight racism are also set to be discussed by Belgium’s federal, regional and community governments during an upcoming meeting.

    The comments prompted outrage among some elected officials, with the president of the Flemish socialist party referring to them as “sickening” and calling out politicians to speak out against them.

    News of the police investigation also reignited a debate on whether these commenters were exercising their freedom of speech or breaking anti-discrimination laws.

    According to these laws, insulting someone, in real life or online, is not illegal, but inciting violence and hatred is a punishable offence, with a 1981 anti-racism law making illegal certain acts motivated by racism or xenophobia.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job