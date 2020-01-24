Two dead after car-train collision on level crossing in Wallonia

The car was dragged for more than 500 meters after the collision before the train was able to come to a complete halt. Credit: Pxfuel.

Two people died on Thursday evening after a car collided with a passenger train at around 8:15 PM on a level crossing in the village of Brye in Wallonia.

While no passengers in the train were injured, the two occupants of the car are suspected to have died instantly.

The car was dragged for more than 500 meters after the collision before the train was able to come to a complete halt.

“When we get close to the train, we noticed that there was a car mashed into the front of the train, which had been dragged over 500 meters. And there was no doubt that the two occupants already died. By seeing the state of the car, one realised the violence of the collision, ” firefighter of the Hainaut-Est zone, Frédéric Martin, who was at the scene told RTBF.

“We had to call in reinforcements, set up lighting [and] Infrabel had to cut the power on the line,” Martin added.

An investigation into the incident has been opened by the federal railway police, RTL Info reports.

Trains between Fleurus and Ottignies will run on a single railway line on Friday.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times