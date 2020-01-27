Snow predicted in Belgium on Tuesday after ‘atypical’ warm period

Like in the rest of Western Europe, snowfall has been predicted in Belgium. Credit: Wikicommons

Like in the rest of Western Europe, snowfall has been predicted in Belgium on Tuesday and Wednesday, with up to 7 centimetres in the Ardennes.

“At a height of 400 metres, dry snow could fall, with a local snow cover of 7 cm on the highest peaks of our country,” according to the NoodweerBenelux weather service. However, all snow will have disappeared again by Thursday. Winter in the Benelux, and the Alps too, has been ‘atypical’, as prolonged cold weather has been absent during the last months.

In Flanders, mostly rain has been predicted, but melting snow has not been excluded during the night and morning periods, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

On Wednesday, there will be some showers in Belgium’s high areas, but it will remain largely dry in the rest of the country, with maximums between 3 and 9 degrees.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times