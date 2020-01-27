 
Snow predicted in Belgium on Tuesday after ‘atypical’ warm period
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 January, 2020
Latest News:
Snow predicted in Belgium on Tuesday after ‘atypical’...
Obtaining Belgian nationality: how and why?...
Boeing completes first test flight of world’s largest...
Belgian drivers face fines for holding their phone...
New suspect arrested in case of French minor...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 January 2020
    Snow predicted in Belgium on Tuesday after ‘atypical’ warm period
    Obtaining Belgian nationality: how and why?
    Boeing completes first test flight of world’s largest twin-engine plane
    Belgian drivers face fines for holding their phone while driving
    New suspect arrested in case of French minor ‘sold’ and sexually exploited in Brussels
    Walloon windfarms can now produce as much energy as a nuclear reactor
    De Block: “Real chance” that Corona virus could show up in Belgium
    European summit called on 20 February to tackle EU 2021-2027 budget
    World leaders prepare to remember Holocaust victims
    Germany warned of possible ‘mass’ Jewish exodus
    Manneken Pis given its 1,040th costume
    About 100 demonstrators and 200 scientists protest against 5G in Brussels
    Willebroek commune hit by cyber-attack
    Storks return to Planckendael a month ahead of schedule
    Fire service to deploy drones in three test zones in Wallonia
    Foreign ministry: only three Belgians left in Corona virus region
    Davos Forum launches international consortium on digital currencies
    Belgian and Dutch supporters don’t want BeNeLigue
    Artistic freedom in Europe under threat
    Greece upgraded to ‘BB’ investment rating
    View more

    Snow predicted in Belgium on Tuesday after ‘atypical’ warm period

    Monday, 27 January 2020
    Like in the rest of Western Europe, snowfall has been predicted in Belgium. Credit: Wikicommons

    Like in the rest of Western Europe, snowfall has been predicted in Belgium on Tuesday and Wednesday, with up to 7 centimetres in the Ardennes.

    “At a height of 400 metres, dry snow could fall, with a local snow cover of 7 cm on the highest peaks of our country,” according to the NoodweerBenelux weather service. However, all snow will have disappeared again by Thursday. Winter in the Benelux, and the Alps too, has been ‘atypical’, as prolonged cold weather has been absent during the last months.

    In Flanders, mostly rain has been predicted, but melting snow has not been excluded during the night and morning periods, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    On Wednesday, there will be some showers in Belgium’s high areas, but it will remain largely dry in the rest of the country, with maximums between 3 and 9 degrees.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job