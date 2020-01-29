Officer who fatally shot Iraqi Kurdish toddler charged with involuntary manslaughter

In the initial stages of the investigation, the family’s lawyer said that police statements about the shooting were inconsistent and that they appeared to be seeking to justify their choice to open fire on the van, The Guardian reports.
Two other people are charged in the case: one man suspected of being a people-smuggler and the man driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Both suspects were placed in preventive detention following their arrest abroad, and are being charged with maliciously obstructing traffic after they weaponised their vehicle to escape authorities.
The police officer was not detained since he was not considered a flight risk or at risk of reoffending.