 
New Portuguese tax could affect thousands of Belgians pensioners
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Latest News:
New Portuguese tax could affect thousands of Belgians...
Belgian tour operators to cancel all China trips...
Think tank calls for quota on nurses to...
Huawei lauds EU decision to allow it into...
Europe approves 5G toolbox...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 30 January 2020
    New Portuguese tax could affect thousands of Belgians pensioners
    Belgian tour operators to cancel all China trips as coronavirus death toll rises
    Think tank calls for quota on nurses to make health care work
    Huawei lauds EU decision to allow it into bloc’s 5G roll-out as ‘fact-based’
    Europe approves 5G toolbox
    Elderly art thief (77) arrested smuggling €50,000 helmet into Belgium
    Increasing number of Dutch-speakers in Brussels
    No consensus on stricter law stripping terrorist of Belgian nationality
    Hazard’s injury sidelines him for two more games
    High risk of flu epidemic hitting Brussels in February
    Antwerp restaurant named in ‘great tables of the world’ guide
    Belgian Pride 2020 will focus on mental and physical health
    Level-crossing accidents claimed 7 lives in 2019
    Brussels inmate mistakenly released from prison on Christmas Eve
    Mandatory 15-minute wait for an Uber in Flanders to be withdrawn
    Boeing announces first annual loss in over 20 years
    Officer who fatally shot Iraqi Kurdish toddler charged with involuntary manslaughter
    Trump’s peace plan: The end of the two-state solution?
    Theo Hayez: police run DNA tests on hairs from missing Belgian hiker’s cap
    Pedestrian killed while walking on Brussels’ Outer ring road
    View more

    New Portuguese tax could affect thousands of Belgians pensioners

    Thursday, 30 January 2020
    Over 3,000 Belgians have chosen to retire in Portugal, where they could benefit from a tax scheme which particularly benefitted former private sector employees. Credit: Pxhere

    Portugal will introduce a flat tax rate on the income of foreign pensioners, rolling back a generous tax break which drew thousands of Belgians to settle in the country.

    Foreign pensioners living in Portugal have benefitted from a scheme introduced in 2013 under which they were exempted from paying income taxes for a period of ten years.

    The tax scheme was introduced by the government in the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis and was meant to support the country’s weakening real estate sector.

    The scheme applied solely to foreign pensioners, and particularly boosted the purchasing power of former private-sector employees, since public servants’ pensions were still subject to tax in their countries of origin.

    But the new Portuguese government has decided to move away from the exonerating scheme and introduce a flat-rate tax of 10%, which is currently set to apply to pensioners arrived in Portugal from December 2019, L’Echo reports.

    Thousands of foreign pensioners could benefit from the now-scrapped regime, named the Non-Habitual Resident scheme, including an estimated 3,200 Belgians and up to 50,000 French and British emigrants.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job