Brussels Grand Place lit up in colours of UK on the eve of Brexit

The famous red telephone booths and London taxis will serve as a backdrop in the courtyard of the City Hall. Credit: Belga

The City of Brussels will organise several activities on Thursday from 4:00 PM to honour “the long friendship between the people of Brussels and the British.”

As the United Kingdom will officially leave the European Union on Friday 31 January, the city of Brussels has organised several activities on the Grand Place and in the courtyard of the City Hall.

British music will be played as well, with performances from the Celtic Seven, the Celtic Passion Pipe Band, the Hitchhikers and the High Trees, with bagpipes and other traditional instruments until 9:00 PM.

Additionally, as soon as it gets dark, the facades of the buildings on the Grand Place will be illuminated in the colours of the Union Jack, the national flag of the United Kingdom.

Rendez-vous dès 16h sur la Grand Place pour rappeler que, quoi qu’il arrive, les milliers de britanniques habitant #Bruxelles resteront des bruxellois! Keep calm and stay welcome! pic.twitter.com/WxEE0j1nUy — Philippe Close (@PhilippeClose) January 30, 2020

Translation of Tweet: “See you at 4:00 PM on the Grand Place to remind you that, whatever happens, the thousands of British people living in Brussels will remain Brussels’ people! Keep calm and stay welcome!”

“Manneken Pis will wear its British John Bull costume, which was presented to it on 24 April 1972, again for the occasion,” said a press release from the City.

The famous red telephone booths and London taxis will be located in the courtyard of the City Hall, and Sherlock Holmes and Watson will be “on the lookout” to make sure everything runs smoothly.

The events serve to show that “there will always be a place in the capital of Europe where all British people are welcome,” according to the press release.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times