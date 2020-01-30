 
Brussels Grand Place lit up in colours of UK on the eve of Brexit
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Grand Place lit up in colours of...
Creating more low emissions zones could do ‘more...
Record number of police officers working in City...
New Portuguese tax could affect thousands of Belgians...
Belgian tour operators to cancel all China trips...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 30 January 2020
    Brussels Grand Place lit up in colours of UK on the eve of Brexit
    Creating more low emissions zones could do ‘more harm than good’, Touring says
    Record number of police officers working in City of Brussels
    New Portuguese tax could affect thousands of Belgians pensioners
    Belgian tour operators to cancel all China trips as coronavirus death toll rises
    Think tank calls for quota on nurses to make health care work
    Huawei lauds EU decision to allow it into bloc’s 5G roll-out as ‘fact-based’
    Europe approves 5G toolbox
    Elderly art thief (77) arrested smuggling €50,000 helmet into Belgium
    Brussels sees an increasing number of Dutch-speakers
    No consensus on stricter law stripping terrorist of Belgian nationality
    Hazard’s injury sidelines him for two more games
    High risk of flu epidemic hitting Brussels in February
    Antwerp restaurant named in ‘great tables of the world’ guide
    Belgian Pride 2020 will focus on mental and physical health
    Level-crossing accidents claimed 7 lives in 2019
    Brussels inmate mistakenly released from prison on Christmas Eve
    Mandatory 15-minute wait for an Uber in Flanders to be withdrawn
    Boeing announces first annual loss in over 20 years
    Officer who fatally shot Iraqi Kurdish toddler charged with involuntary manslaughter
    View more

    Brussels Grand Place lit up in colours of UK on the eve of Brexit

    Thursday, 30 January 2020
    The famous red telephone booths and London taxis will serve as a backdrop in the courtyard of the City Hall. Credit: Belga

    The City of Brussels will organise several activities on Thursday from 4:00 PM to honour “the long friendship between the people of Brussels and the British.”

    As the United Kingdom will officially leave the European Union on Friday 31 January, the city of Brussels has organised several activities on the Grand Place and in the courtyard of the City Hall.

    British music will be played as well, with performances from the Celtic Seven, the Celtic Passion Pipe Band, the Hitchhikers and the High Trees, with bagpipes and other traditional instruments until 9:00 PM.

    Additionally, as soon as it gets dark, the facades of the buildings on the Grand Place will be illuminated in the colours of the Union Jack, the national flag of the United Kingdom.

    Translation of Tweet: “See you at 4:00 PM on the Grand Place to remind you that, whatever happens, the thousands of British people living in Brussels will remain Brussels’ people! Keep calm and stay welcome!”

    “Manneken Pis will wear its British John Bull costume, which was presented to it on 24 April 1972, again for the occasion,” said a press release from the City.

    The famous red telephone booths and London taxis will be located in the courtyard of the City Hall, and Sherlock Holmes and Watson will be “on the lookout” to make sure everything runs smoothly.

    The events serve to show that “there will always be a place in the capital of Europe where all British people are welcome,” according to the press release.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job