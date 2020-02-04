 
Chinese slam Belgian newspaper for ‘offensive’ coronavirus cartoon
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
Latest News:
Chinese slam Belgian newspaper for ‘offensive’ coronavirus cartoon...
Temperatures reached new record of 27°C in Italy...
Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and...
Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns...
STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    Chinese slam Belgian newspaper for ‘offensive’ coronavirus cartoon
    Temperatures reached new record of 27°C in Italy
    Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035
    Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns over coronavirus
    STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks
    Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021
    Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders in Ghent’s LEZ
    Coronavirus in Belgium: ‘Panic is more dangerous than the virus’
    Painting looted by Nazis found in Royal Library of Belgium
    Woman in Ghent stabbing attack will be charged with attempted murder
    First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium
    US group buys Belgian MaSTherCell for $315 million
    Brussels schoolchildren to examine the quality of air they breathe
    Telecom operators divided on ‘hasty’ solution for 5G licences in Belgium
    Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February
    SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks
    European Commission wants ‘very ambitious’ partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels attacks
    Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council
    View more

    Chinese slam Belgian newspaper for ‘offensive’ coronavirus cartoon

    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    The cartoon was drawn by Belgian cartoonish Lectrr and published in De Standaard. © Belga

    A cartoon of the Chinese flag by a Belgian cartoonist who replaced the stars with biohazard symbols in reference to the coronavirus outbreak has been slammed as “offensive” by Chinese companies in Belgium.

    An association of Chinese companies in Belgium said that the Belgian-authored cartoon had “disrespectfully fiddled” with the country’s national standard and “seriously hurt the feelings of Chinese people.”

    Shared by Belgian cartoonist Lectrr on Twitter, the drawing depicts China’s flag hoisted on a post with biohazard symbols drawn in place of the flag’s five golden stars and the legend “coronavirus” scribbled on top.

    Its publication in De Standaard prompted sharp criticism from the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Belgium and Luxembourg, which called it “inappropriate” and “offensive to human conscience” in a letter addressed to the Flemish daily.

    The association referred to the newspaper’s choice of publishing the cartoon as a “misbehaviour,” writing: “[It] has crossed the bottom line of civilised society and the ethical boundary of free speech and offended human conscience.”

    Demanding that both the newspaper and the cartoonist publicly apologise to the Chinese people, the business association further wrote that the cartoon “perpetuated xenophobic rhetoric” at a time when Chinese people were “fighting hard” against the deadly outbreak.

    Since it originated in the central city of Wuhan at the end of December, the outbreak has sickened thousands and already spread to every province in China, including to the province of Xinjiang, where China sends minority Muslims to internment camps.

    “We do understand the freedom of speech but we know clearly freedom is not absolute, borders and restrictions should be applied,” the letter continued, adding that the cartoon “gave rise to discrimination” which they said violated journalism’s code of conduct.

    Reacting to the backlash Lectrr, who collaborates with a number of Belgian publications, said he was “not pressured” by the negative reactions.

    “I think freedom of expression is important and I will still make cartoons about the virus, I don’t feel the pressure to stop,” he told HLN.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job