One dead and at least 50 injured in major accident on Antwerp ring road

One person is dead and at least 50 others wounded following a major accident on the Antwerp ring road involving at least four vehicles, including two buses and a truck.
Federal police have so far confirmed one dead and at least five serious injuries as a result of the accident, which took place in the Beveren tunnel, northwest of Antwerp.
Police said at least 44 other people sustained less serious injuries in the accident, which took place after a truck crashed into a traffic jam inside the tunnel, causing a chain reaction crash with two buses and a passenger vehicle.
The truck rammed into a passenger vehicle, killing the driver on the spot, De Standaard reports.
The Flemish Traffic Centre warned drivers to avoid the areaand follow alternative routes, saying that emergency services were present en masse on the site of the accident.
Files op de #R2 in de Antwerpse haven. Door een zwaar ongeval met meerdere voertuigen is de #Beverentunnel in beide richtingen volledig AFGESLOTEN. Vermijd de omgeving, want de hinder is van lange duur. pic.twitter.com/Bc49B20pRt