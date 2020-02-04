One dead and at least 50 injured in major accident on Antwerp ring road

One person died as a result of the accident, which involved a truck, two buses and a passenger vehicle. © Dirk Waem/Belga

One person is dead and at least 50 others wounded following a major accident on the Antwerp ring road involving at least four vehicles, including two buses and a truck.

Federal police have so far confirmed one dead and at least five serious injuries as a result of the accident, which took place in the Beveren tunnel, northwest of Antwerp.

Police said at least 44 other people sustained less serious injuries in the accident, which took place after a truck crashed into a traffic jam inside the tunnel, causing a chain reaction crash with two buses and a passenger vehicle.

The truck rammed into a passenger vehicle, killing the driver on the spot, De Standaard reports.

The Flemish Traffic Centre warned drivers to avoid the area and follow alternative routes, saying that emergency services were present en masse on the site of the accident.

Files op de #R2 in de Antwerpse haven. Door een zwaar ongeval met meerdere voertuigen is de #Beverentunnel in beide richtingen volledig AFGESLOTEN. Vermijd de omgeving, want de hinder is van lange duur. pic.twitter.com/Bc49B20pRt — Peter Bruyninckx (@PeterBruyninckx) February 4, 2020

The injured victims of the crash have been taken to the hospital for treatment, and an additional 65 others affected by the accident are being evacuated from the scene.

As a result of the accident, the tunnel is completely shut to traffic coming from both directions.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times