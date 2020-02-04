 
One dead and at least 50 injured in major accident on Antwerp ring road
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
Latest News:
One dead and at least 50 injured in...
Belgian university launches online test for coronavirus...
Chinese slam Belgian newspaper for ‘offensive’ coronavirus cartoon...
Temperatures reached new record of 27°C in Italy...
Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    One dead and at least 50 injured in major accident on Antwerp ring road
    Belgian university launches online test for coronavirus
    Chinese slam Belgian newspaper for ‘offensive’ coronavirus cartoon
    Temperatures reached new record of 27°C in Italy
    Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035
    Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns over coronavirus
    STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks
    Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021
    Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders in Ghent’s LEZ
    Coronavirus in Belgium: ‘Panic is more dangerous than the virus’
    Painting looted by Nazis found in Royal Library of Belgium
    Woman in Ghent stabbing attack will be charged with attempted murder
    First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium
    US group buys Belgian MaSTherCell for $315 million
    Brussels schoolchildren to examine the quality of air they breathe
    Telecom operators divided on ‘hasty’ solution for 5G licences in Belgium
    Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February
    SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks
    European Commission wants ‘very ambitious’ partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    View more

    One dead and at least 50 injured in major accident on Antwerp ring road

    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    One person died as a result of the accident, which involved a truck, two buses and a passenger vehicle. © Dirk Waem/Belga

    One person is dead and at least 50 others wounded following a major accident on the Antwerp ring road involving at least four vehicles, including two buses and a truck.

    Federal police have so far confirmed one dead and at least five serious injuries as a result of the accident, which took place in the Beveren tunnel, northwest of Antwerp.

    Police said at least 44 other people sustained less serious injuries in the accident, which took place after a truck crashed into a traffic jam inside the tunnel, causing a chain reaction crash with two buses and a passenger vehicle.

    The truck rammed into a passenger vehicle, killing the driver on the spot, De Standaard reports.

    The Flemish Traffic Centre warned drivers to avoid the area and follow alternative routes, saying that emergency services were present en masse on the site of the accident.

    The injured victims of the crash have been taken to the hospital for treatment, and an additional 65 others affected by the accident are being evacuated from the scene.

    As a result of the accident, the tunnel is completely shut to traffic coming from both directions.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job