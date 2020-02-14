In photos: Bright Brussels lights up the city...

The event, which saw 180,000 visitors last year, will light up evenings in the capital until Sunday with a bigger itinerary than previous editions.
The Brussels mobility minister Elke Van den Brandt pressed down on the buzzer, illuminating the “Whale Ghost” set up in the pedestrian precinct. By showing the dance of a ghostly whale, the display invites the public to reflect upon the species’ extinction.
In addition, the Church of Notre-Dame du Sablon is decorated using a method for the poly-chromatic illumination of architecture, and an illuminated installation features the Gothic-style architecture of the church of Notre Dame de la Chapelle.
Various extras are added to the programme: paper lantern balls, for example, will be held on the Place d’Espagne.