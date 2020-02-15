 
Freight train traffic resumes in Port of Antwerp
Saturday, 15 February, 2020
    © Belga

    Freight traffic has resumed in the Port of Antwerp, Infrabel reported on Saturday morning.

    A track had been damaged due to the collision of a freight train and a locomotive early in February.

    Repair work continued until one o’clock last night. It is now finished, rail network manager said. “We were planing at first on completing the work by the end of the weekend… Our technical teams worked day and night, so we finished earlier than expected. Some 200 metres of track were repaired.”

    Traffic has now resumed. However, speed will be limited to 40 km/h in the zone until 1 March. In principle, the speed limit is 90 km/h.

    An investigation into the circumstances of the accident is still ongoing.

    The Brussels Times

