 
Radio Classic 21 host Eric Laforge passes away
Saturday, 15 February, 2020
    Radio Classic 21 host Eric Laforge passes away

    Saturday, 15 February 2020

    The Classic 21 radio host Eric Laforge (56) passed away on the night of Friday to Saturday after complications following surgery, RTBF announced.

    “Listeners will remember his voice, his tone… but mostly his anecdotes on rock music. The extraordinary broadcaster left no-one indifferent,” the public channel stated.

    Laforge had studied at the Paris Grande École of Journalism before working for major French stations (Europe 1, RTL2, NRJ and Radio France) and landing his first Classic 21 replacements in 2004. The Bruce Springsteen fan animated the Morning Club, the channels earliest programme of the day.

    “His infectious passion for music was also reflected in his books and in the lectures he regularly gave in Wallonia and Brussels. He also expressed his love of comic books in a weekly sequence.”

    The Brussels Times

