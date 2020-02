Red Bull distributed 7.5 billion cans throughout the world last year.

That’s 10% more than 2018 and a new record, the Austrian energy drink producer announced on Friday.

Red Bull said their turnover increased by 9.5% to hit nearly 6.1 billion euros, but did not reveal how much profit they made.

Sales particularly increased in India (37%) and Brazil (30%). The company was created in 1987 and employs a total of 12,700 people.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times