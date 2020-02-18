 
Carrefour recalls oranges with excess pesticides from stalls
Tuesday, 18 February, 2020
    Tuesday, 18 February 2020
    Carrefour recalls oranges with excess pesticides from stalls
    Carrefour recalls oranges with excess pesticides from stalls

    Tuesday, 18 February 2020
    Belgium's food safety authority said the oranges contained excess amounts of pesticide residues. Credit: © SISKA GREMMELPREZ/BELGA

    Carrefour has ordered the recall of oranges sold in bags in several stores across Belgium which the company said contained an excessive amount of pesticide residue.

    The recall concerns oranges of the brand Carra, sold in 1.5-kilogram bags and carrying the lot number 0505.

    The products are imported from Spain, where Carrefour operates its produce export subsidiary Socomo in the province of Valencia.

    Belgium’s food authority AFSCA said on Monday said that the fruits contained an excessive amount of residue from the pesticide Imazalil.

    They have been on sale in different shops in Belgium since 3 February and until 17 February and AFSCA added that the Spanish firm Socomo had issued the recall notice as a “precautionary” measure.

    Shops carrying the product have pulled them from the shelves and customers who are in possession of the product are advised to not eat the fruit and to discard it or bring it back to a shop.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

