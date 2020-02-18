Carrefour recalls oranges with excess pesticides from stalls...

Carrefour has ordered the recall of oranges sold in bags in several stores across Belgium which the company said contained an excessive amount of pesticide residue.

The recall concerns oranges of the brand Carra, sold in 1.5-kilogram bags and carrying the lot number 0505.

The products are imported from Spain, where Carrefour operates its produce export subsidiary Socomo in the province of Valencia.

Belgium’s food authority AFSCA said on Monday said that the fruits contained an excessive amount of residue from the pesticide Imazalil.

#rappeldeproduit : Oranges « Carra » (1,5 kg), vendues via les magasins Carrefour en Belgique. Le produit est, en parallèle, retiré de la vente. — AFSCA (@AFSCA_Conso) February 17, 2020

They have been on sale in different shops in Belgium since 3 February and until 17 February and AFSCA added that the Spanish firm Socomo had issued the recall notice as a “precautionary” measure.

Shops carrying the product have pulled them from the shelves and customers who are in possession of the product are advised to not eat the fruit and to discard it or bring it back to a shop.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times