Filling up will cost more from Friday, according to a press release from the FPS Economy published on Thursday.

Gasoline and diesel prices are rising slightly.

In detail, petrol 95 (E10) will see its price rise by 2.7 cents to a maximum of 1.4790 euro/litre. Petrol 98 (E5) will cost a maximum of 1.5670 euro/litre, an increase of 2.6 cents.

The reason for the price increases is that oil products or bio components are becoming more expensive on the international markets.

The Brussels Times