700 kg of cocaine disguised as table salt found in Antwerp

German police and customs have prevented the importation into Germany of 700 kilos of cocaine, thanks to a joint operation carried out with their Belgian colleagues in Antwerp.

The German authorities had been investigating a Lower Saxony freight company since the beginning of the year. In the light of gathered information, they alerted the Belgian authorities in the port of Antwerp concerning the arrival of five suspect containers carrying table salt from Brazil.

At the beginning of February, Belgian investigators checked these containers and discovered more than 700 kilos of narcotics on top of the stated table salt.

“The German carrier was not only responsible for the supply chain but also the ‘salt’s’ buyer,” the German authorities stated.

In the final analysis, the containers of salt were transported by lorry in Lower Saxony, where investigators were able to gather evidence.

