 
Voluntary resignations from Flemish government double in five years
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Latest News:
Voluntary resignations from Flemish government double in five...
Italy reports fourth death linked to coronavirus...
Belgian woman sues Coca Cola after water bottle...
Price of oil decreases and gold price continues...
Street artists to paint Brussels metro station entrances...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 February 2020
    Voluntary resignations from Flemish government double in five years
    Italy reports fourth death linked to coronavirus
    Belgian woman sues Coca Cola after water bottle leaves her with permanent injuries
    Price of oil decreases and gold price continues to rise
    Street artists to paint Brussels metro station entrances wanted
    Coronavirus: EU Commissioners reluctant to impose travel restrictions
    Patients blind in one eye after botched operations at Leuven hospital
    US and Taliban to sign peace deal
    Snow and wind expected after Storm Ellen blows through Belgium
    Aalst carnival sparks criticism after doubling down on ‘antisemitic’ displays
    CIA and German intelligence spied on Belgium for almost 30 years
    Ryanair CEO says terrorists “are generally Muslims”
    Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard out with bone fracture
    Aalst doubles down in this year’s edition, mocking Jewish sensitivity
    Venice Carnival closes due to coronavirus fears
    Protests in Budapest against anti-Roma campaign
    Belgian designer Raf Simons signs on with Prada
    Parliament approves total ban on tobacco advertising
    Window of opportunity to contain coronavirus narrowing
    Belgian worker took an average 13 days off sick last year
    View more

    Voluntary resignations from Flemish government double in five years

    Monday, 24 February 2020
    The Flemish government is feeling the consequences of the competitive struggle in the tight labour market. Credit: Peakpx

    The number of voluntary resignations of people working for the Flemish government has doubled over the past five years.

    In 2019, 393 Flemish civil servants resigned voluntarily, about double compared to the 188 voluntary resignations in 2014, reports De Standaard, based on figures from Bart Somers, the Minister for Domestic Affairs. The same trend was noticed for the number of terminations by mutual agreement, which rose from 76 in 2014 to 253 in 2019.

    The Flemish government is feeling the consequences of the competitive struggle in the tight labour market, they said. “This indicates that the government will also have to become more competitive,” said Flemish MP Tom Ongena, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    In the meantime, Somers is working on a scenario to slowly do away with the permanent statutory appointments with the Flemish government, to make the transition to a more flexible system with contract workers.

    Currently, about 70% of the more than 28,600 Flemish civil servants are permanently appointed.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job