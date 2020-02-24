 
First-ever consecration of Flemish Trappist monk draws thousands to Ghent
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Latest News:
First-ever consecration of Flemish Trappist monk draws thousands...
Extra hourlong queues at Brussels Airport following police...
Antwerp exhibits new 16th century archaeological findings...
‘No antisemism’: Aalst botches live translation at Carnival...
Belgian travellers urged to be cautious as coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 February 2020
    First-ever consecration of Flemish Trappist monk draws thousands to Ghent
    Extra hourlong queues at Brussels Airport following police strike
    Antwerp exhibits new 16th century archaeological findings
    ‘No antisemism’: Aalst botches live translation at Carnival press conference
    Belgian travellers urged to be cautious as coronavirus death toll mounts in Italy
    Voluntary resignations from Flemish government double in five years
    Italy reports fourth death linked to coronavirus
    Belgian woman sues Coca Cola after water bottle leaves her with permanent injuries
    Price of oil decreases and gold price continues to rise
    Street artists to paint Brussels metro station entrances wanted
    Coronavirus: EU Commissioners reluctant to impose travel restrictions
    Patients blind in one eye after botched operations at Leuven hospital
    US and Taliban to sign peace deal
    Snow and wind expected after Storm Ellen blows through Belgium
    Aalst carnival sparks criticism after doubling down on ‘antisemitic’ displays
    CIA and German intelligence spied on Belgium for almost 30 years
    Ryanair CEO wants to focus security checks on Muslims
    Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard out with bone fracture
    Aalst doubles down in this year’s edition, mocking Jewish sensitivity
    Venice Carnival closes due to coronavirus fears
    View more

    First-ever consecration of Flemish Trappist monk draws thousands to Ghent

    Monday, 24 February 2020
    The former head of the Orval Abbey, known for its eponymous bear and cheese, became the first Trappist monk in Belgium's history to be ordained as a bishop. © Belga

    The Flemish head of a well-known beer and cheese-making abbey has become the first-ever Trappist monk to be ordained as a bishop by the Catholic Church.

    Lode Van Hecke, 69, was appointed to become bishop of Ghent’s Saint Bavo Cathedral on Sunday, during a religious ceremony attended by Queen Paola and representatives of Belgium’s Muslim and Jewish communities.

    “Many were surprised —although happily— but still surprised, when Pope Francis appointed a monk bishop of Ghent,” Archbishop Jozef De Kesel said during his address, De Standaard reports.

    Ghent residents flocked to the cathedral, filling up most of its seats in order to witness the historic consecration, which marked Van Hecke’s departure from his position as the abbot of the Orval Abbey, known for its production of an eponymous beer and cheese.

    At one point during the event, the newly ordained bishop dropped to the ground, laying there for a few moments as his fellow clergyman led the ceremony.

    The event drew so many attendants that a large screen was put up in an adjacent building to allow those who could not make it into the cathedral to follow the ceremony, HLN reports.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job