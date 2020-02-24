 
Further delays expected at Brussels Airport following police strike
Monday, 24 February, 2020
    Further delays expected at Brussels Airport following police strike

    Monday, 24 February 2020
    © Belga

    Travellers departing from Brussels Airport were paying the price for the police strike Monday morning.

    At the peak of morning departures, hour long queues lined up in front of the passport control booths, a Brussels Airport spokesperson confirmed.

    Airport police staff have been protesting since Friday against staff shortage and non-functional equipment.

    Their actions had already resulted in delays during the weekend.

    Further disruptions may occur during the week.

