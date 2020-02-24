Further delays expected at Brussels Airport following police strike

Travellers departing from Brussels Airport were paying the price for the police strike Monday morning.

At the peak of morning departures, hour long queues lined up in front of the passport control booths, a Brussels Airport spokesperson confirmed.

Airport police staff have been protesting since Friday against staff shortage and non-functional equipment.

Work-to-rule actions of the Federal Police’s unions continue and so queues may be longer than usual. Please come to #brusselsairport well ahead of your departure time to allow for longer waiting times. More info & updates ➡️ https://t.co/sut570qThj pic.twitter.com/gki0Rd8mEQ — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) February 24, 2020

Their actions had already resulted in delays during the weekend.

Further disruptions may occur during the week.

