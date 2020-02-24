Coronavirus: Heightened awareness at Charleroi Airport as outbreak spreads in Italy

Brussels South Charleroi Airport on Monday raised staff awareness on the symptoms of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and required hygiene measures, airport spokesperson Vincent Grassa explained.

The move followed the spread of the virus in Italy.

“We’re now moving on to the awareness-building phase,” Grassa said. “So far we do not have any flights from directly affected areas, but the phenomenon seems to have evolved in northern Italy, where we have flights,” he explained.

Traffic at the airport has not been disrupted, with flights to Italy continuing as scheduled, Grassa added. The airport is remaining in contact with the federal public health service to beef up these precautions if necessary, but so far, the public health service has not recommended any additional measures for Belgium’s airports.

Staff at Brussels Airport had already undergone awareness-building sessions on hygiene precautions.

The Brussels-National Airport has also not taken any addition measures for checking on passengers for the moment.

Covid-19 has already killed six persons in Italy and infected over 200. Eleven towns in the north of the country have been placed on quarantine for two weeks.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times