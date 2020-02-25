Coronavirus confirmed in Southern Italy, Austria and Croatia...

Southern Italy, Austria and Croatia have all confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus, as various reports of the outbreak continue to crop up across Europe.

Southern Italy

In Palermo, Sicily, concerns about the spread of the virus in southern Italy following mass infections in the North of the country.

The woman from Bergamo, a city in Lombardy where cases of coronavirus have been reported, was part of a group of tourists in Palermo. She tested positive for the virus, the leader of the Sicilian region Nello Musumeci announced on Facebook.

While symptom-free, the woman has been quarantined along with her husband and anyone who may have been in close contact with her, Musumeci said.

Italian media are also reporting another case in Florence, Tuscany.

In the past days, several villages in northern Italy have been quarantined following the rapid spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the region. At least 220 cases have been confirmed and seven deaths have occurred in Italy so far.

Austria

The Austrian state of Tyrol has confirmed two cases of coronavirus infection through its governor Günther Platter.

They are two 24-year-old men who have just returned from Lombardy and live in Innsbruck. According to the Tyrolean authorities, the patients have a slight fever and have been quarantined in a hospital in Innsbruck.

Croatia

The Prime Minister of Croatia announced the first case of coronavirus in the country, on Tuesday.

This is also the first in the Balkans.

“It is confirmed that the first patient has been infected with the coronavirus. He is in Zagreb at the Fran Mihaljevic Hospital for Infectious Diseases. He is a young man showing mild symptoms, he has been isolated and his health is good for the moment,” Andrej Plenkovic told the press.

Spain

This news comes amid news from Spanish health services confirming a new case of coronavirus in Spain. An Italian tourist on the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands tested positive for Covid-19, authorities confirmed.

This, in turn, led to a quarantine of 1000 people in a hotel on the island, including 110 Belgians are not allowed to leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel.

There may be more, however, TUI spokesman Karl Lagatie said on Tuesday. Belgians may have booked their stay independently of the tour operator.

