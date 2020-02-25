Greta Thunberg to join upcoming climate strike in Brussels

Greta Thunberg alongside activists of Youth for Climate Belgium during a school strike in Brussels last year. © Belga

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will join fellow Belgian climate campaigners as they take part in the second major school strike organised in Brussels this year.

“We want to see all the people in Belgium to come out on the streets and strike with us,” Thunberg said in a recorded video statement posted on the Instagram of Anuna de Wever, one of the leading figures of Belgium’s youth for climate movement.

The strike will take place on 6 March as the youth climate strikers continue their relentless campaign to push for ambitious political action to fight climate change.

“2020 will not end with an unambitious Green Deal and a 2050 target,” De Wever wrote on Instagram, adding: “We march the streets on the 6th of March because we know we can change everything with the pressure we have by uniting.”

Organised by Youth for Climate Belgium, other organisations such as the Belgian branches of climate action group Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace will join in the demonstration.

Thousands of people have expressed an interest to join the march on Facebook, with over 500 currently marked as attending the demonstration, which comes roughly a year after Thunberg’s last appearance on the streets of Brussels.

The announcement of Thunberg’s upcoming trip to Brussels comes as the 17-year-old activist embarks on another year of strikes with the global Friday’s For Future movement she ignited, with her latest apperance on Friday drawing tens of thousands to the streets of Hamburg.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times