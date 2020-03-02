75% of fines issued in Brussels LEZ to Flemish and Walloon cars

Together, the fines are good for a total amount of €3.6 million. Credit: Belga

Only a quarter of the cars who were fined for driving unauthorised in the Brussels Region low emission zone (LEZ) were registered in Brussels, the other 75% was from Flanders or Wallonia.

From the start of 2019 to the end of January 2020, 10,311 fines were issued for violations of the Brussels low emission zone, reports BX1.

Of those 10,311 fines, about three-quarters of the fines issued for infringements on the Brussels LEZ concerned vehicles registered in Wallonia and Flanders, according to Brussels Minister for Finance Sven Gatz, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Together, the fines are good for a total amount of €3.6 million, of which €1.8 million has been collected.

Since the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras came into operation, 8,164 fines of €350 have been issued, of which 572 in 2018 and 7,592 in 2019.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times