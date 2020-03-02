 
75% of fines issued in Brussels LEZ to Flemish and Walloon cars
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 March, 2020
Latest News:
75% of fines issued in Brussels LEZ to...
Coronavirus could be spreading undetected in Belgium, epidemic...
New bus line links Neder-Over-Heembeek to Brussels European...
Belgian food sector launches ‘prevention plan’ to save...
Coronavirus: Global economy trembles as epidemic spreads...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 March 2020
    75% of fines issued in Brussels LEZ to Flemish and Walloon cars
    Coronavirus could be spreading undetected in Belgium, epidemic expert warns
    New bus line links Neder-Over-Heembeek to Brussels European Quarter
    Belgian food sector launches ‘prevention plan’ to save on packaging
    Coronavirus: Global economy trembles as epidemic spreads
    Coronavirus: International threat level ‘very high’
    Aalst Carnival: Dutch politicians ask police to investigate anti-Jewish displays
    What we know about Belgium’s coronavirus patients
    Health minister announces daily update on number of infected Belgian coronavirus
    Eden Hazard to undergo surgery
    First coronavirus case in Luxembourg diagnosed
    Coronavirus: STIB not taking additional measures (yet)
    Brussels mayors ‘not allowed’ to take individual measures against coronavirus
    Lung expert breaks down coronavirus in viral Twitter thread
    Belgium enters Phase 2 for coronavirus: what does it mean?
    UEFA assesses potential coronavirus impact on Euro 2020
    EU dilemma: A just transition to climate neutrality but without natural gas
    Brussels European Schools urge pupils, staff to remain home amid coronavirus outbreak
    Coronavirus: ‘Anyone with flu symptoms should be tested’
    Coronavirus: 6 new cases in Belgium on Monday
    View more

    75% of fines issued in Brussels LEZ to Flemish and Walloon cars

    Monday, 02 March 2020
    Together, the fines are good for a total amount of €3.6 million. Credit: Belga

    Only a quarter of the cars who were fined for driving unauthorised in the Brussels Region low emission zone (LEZ) were registered in Brussels, the other 75% was from Flanders or Wallonia.

    From the start of 2019 to the end of January 2020, 10,311 fines were issued for violations of the Brussels low emission zone, reports BX1.

    Of those 10,311 fines, about three-quarters of the fines issued for infringements on the Brussels LEZ concerned vehicles registered in Wallonia and Flanders, according to Brussels Minister for Finance Sven Gatz, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Together, the fines are good for a total amount of €3.6 million, of which €1.8 million has been collected.

    Since the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras came into operation, 8,164 fines of €350 have been issued, of which 572 in 2018 and 7,592 in 2019.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job