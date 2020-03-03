Coronavirus: 5 new cases confirmed in Belgium on Monday night

This brings the total number of infected people that have been confirmed with the coronavirus in Belgium to 13. Credit: © Belga

On Monday night, five new cases of people infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19) were detected in Belgium, according to the FPS Public Health.

All new patients have recently returned from Northern Italy. All new patients have the same moderate symptoms, meaning they are running a fever, have a cold and are coughing a lot.

Two of the patients that tested positive on Monday night live in Flanders, two are from Wallonia, and one is from Brussels.

They are currently receiving “the necessary care in a safe environment”, according to the FPS Public Health. “All patients are closely monitored by the infectious disease physicians of their respective Region. They are also responsible for tracing and following up the contacts the patients have had since their return,” the FPS added.

The KU Leuven reference laboratory carried 243 tests on Monday night. The increase in the number of cases and tests is due to the return of many people from the holiday period.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times