Wednesday, 04 March, 2020
    Gasoline prices drop to lowest in over a year on Thursday

    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    The price for gasoline will be the lowest in over a year on Thursday. Credit: Belga

    The price for gasoline will be the lowest in over a year on Thursday, according to the FPS Economy.

    Gasoline will be cheaper at the pump from Thursday. The maximum price for a litre of petrol 95 (E10) will drop by 3.1 cents, to €1.414, which is the lowest in over a year, figures by the FPS Economy show.

    For petrol 98 (E5), a maximum of €1.499 per litre has to be paid from Thursday, a decrease of 2.4 cents.

    The price decreases are a consequence of the price fluctuations of the oil products and/or bio components on the international markets. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the demand for oil on the international markets has fallen sharply, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

